Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 'Who Are Aaditya & Raj Thackeray To Threaten Me?' K Annamalai Hits Back At MNS Chief's 'Lungi' Remark

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai responded sharply to remarks made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a rally at Shivtirtha in Dadar on Sunday, January 12. Thackeray targeted BJP leader K Annamalai, using the slur "Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi" to protest remarks regarding Mumbai’s status as an international city.

While speaking to reporters, he added, "Who are Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer’s son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don’t know whether I have become that important... "

"Some have written that they will cut my legs if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai—try cutting my legs. If I were afraid of such threats, I would have stayed in my village... If I say Kamaraj is one of India’s greatest leaders, does it mean he is no longer a Tamil? If I say Mumbai is a world-class city, does it mean Maharashtrians didn’t build it? These people are just ignorant," he added.

What did Raj Thackeray say?

Raj Thackeray revived one of the most controversial slogans in Maharashtra's political history. While addressing a massive rally at Shivtirtha in Dadar, Thackeray targeted BJP leader K Annamalai, using the slur "Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi" to protest remarks regarding Mumbai's status as an international city.

The controversy erupted after Annamalai allegedly suggested that Mumbai is an international city rather than a purely Maharashtrian one. "(Narendra) Modi ji at the Centre, Devendra (Fadnavis) ji at the state and a BJP mayor in the BMC...because Bombay is not a Maharashtra city. It is an international city," Annamalai had said.

Thackeray mockingly referred to the BJP leader as 'Rasmalai,' framed the comments as a direct threat to the state’s sovereignty over its capital, claiming a conspiracy exists to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had also demanded that BJP leader K Annamalai be arrested for his remark.

