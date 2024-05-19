 VIDEO: Another Hoarding Collapses in Pune Injuring Two People And Horse
Just a day ago a hoarding collapse was reported in Pimpri Chinchwad area due to strong winds. The Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, however, made clear that it was a legal hoarding. No one was injured in the incident.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
A horse was injured and a few vehicles were damaged after a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said.

The billboard crashed to the ground between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday outside a wedding hall near Kavdi Pat toll booth on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Loni-Kalbhor area, an official said.

The incident comes days after a giant illegal billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area collapsed on a petrol pump due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 16 persons and injuring 75.

Citing preliminary information about the incident in Pune, the police on Saturday said the hoarding collapsed due to strong winds and it fell on a horse, and a few vehicles, including one brought by a band party, outside the Gulmohar Lawns wedding hall.

Two people were injured in the incident who were admitted to the hospital.

The injured horse was rescued and taken for treatment, the official said.

