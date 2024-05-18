Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Set To Launch Crackdown On Illegal Hoardings Starting Monday |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a directive to the owners of unauthorised hoardings in the city, instructing them to take them down by Sunday (May 19). PCMC Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has warned of legal action against both the hoarding and landowners by the civic body if these hoardings are found standing on Monday.

A post on PCMC's official X (formerly Twitter) handle in Marathi stated, "In Pimpri-Chinchwad, hoardings are being erected at various places without the municipal corporation's permission. The owners of such hoardings are directed to take them down by Sunday. If the unauthorised hoardings are not removed within the prescribed period, Commissioner Shekhar Singh said that the civic body will take legal action against the concerned hoarding and landowners on Monday."

पिंपरी चिंचवड शहरात विविध ठिकाणी महापालिकेची परवानगी न घेता होर्डिंग्स किंवा जाहिरात फलक उभारण्यात येत आहेत.त्यामुळे ज्या जाहिरात फलक धारकांचे अनधिकृत फलक शहरातील कोणत्याही भागात असतील त्यांनी रविवार दि. १९ मे या कालावधीपर्यंत त्यांचे फलक हटवावेत. विहीत कालावधीत अनधिकृत फलक pic.twitter.com/fH3kfdTHXl — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) May 18, 2024

PCMC has initiated a survey of hoardings following the collapse of a 20x40-foot hoarding in Moshi due to rain and wind on Thursday.

Singh later confirmed that the collapsed hoarding was "legal" and erected with "official permission."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh wrote, "Today, a 20x40 feet legal hoarding with official permission at Jaiganesh Empire Chowk on Spine Road, Moshi, fell on a tempo due to rain and wind. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, and only minor property damage occurred."

I immediately took cognizance of the incident and… pic.twitter.com/Za0JGPDO0T — Shekhar Singh (@shekhardalal) May 16, 2024

Singh immediately took cognisance of the incident and instructed Joint Commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar and Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot to inspect the site and report their findings. A case has been filed against Mr Gandhi of Aryan Advertising, the license holder of the hoarding, as well as the structural engineer who certified the design and structure, the PCMC Commissioner stated.

"Public safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

"To reduce the risk of accidents caused by the collapse of unauthorised or structurally compromised hoardings, the PCMC regularly conducts surveys and structural audits of hoardings around the city. Over the past year, PCMC has demolished close to 191 such hoardings," Singh further stated.

This incident occurred only a few days after a giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 16 persons and injuring 75 others.

Meanwhile, the PCMC plans to set up wire mesh below the hoardings. In case a hoarding suddenly falls, the wire mesh will cushion its impact and prevent loss of life or injuries to anyone. They also plan to put up boards near hoardings warning people not to stand below them or park their vehicles below them.