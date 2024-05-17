Hoarding That Collapsed In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Was Legal: Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh | X/@shekhardalal

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has confirmed that the hoarding which collapsed in Moshi on Thursday was "legal" and erected with "official permission."

Today, a 20x40 feet legal hoarding with official permission at Jaiganesh Empire Chowk on Spine Road, Moshi, fell on a tempo due to rain and wind. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, and only minor property damage occurred.



I immediately took cognizance of the incident and… pic.twitter.com/Za0JGPDO0T — Shekhar Singh (@shekhardalal) May 16, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh wrote, "Today, a 20x40 feet legal hoarding with official permission at Jaiganesh Empire Chowk on Spine Road, Moshi, fell on a tempo due to rain and wind. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, and only minor property damage occurred."

VIDEO | A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/B4vprYAtAw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2024

Singh said he immediately took cognisance of the incident and instructed Joint Commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar and Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot to inspect the site and report their findings. A case has been filed against Mr Gandhi of Aryan Advertising, the license holder of the hoarding, as well as the structural engineer who certified the design and structure, the PCMC Commissioner stated.

He also mentioned that a structural audit of all hoardings is currently underway and that they have initiated a survey of unauthorised hoardings across the city, with action set to commence on Monday. "Public safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

Read Also Delhi-Bound Air India Aircraft Damaged After Colliding With Luggage Tractor At Pune Airport

"To reduce the risk of accidents caused by the collapse of unauthorised or structurally compromised hoardings, the PCMC regularly conducts surveys and structural audits of hoardings around the city. Over the past year, PCMC has demolished close to 191 such hoardings," Singh further stated.

This incident occurred only a few days after a giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 16 persons and injuring 75 others.