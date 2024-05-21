 Turbulence In London-Singapore Flight: Video Shows Flight Attendant Thrown To Ceiling Of Plane; 1 Dead, Several Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTurbulence In London-Singapore Flight: Video Shows Flight Attendant Thrown To Ceiling Of Plane; 1 Dead, Several Injured

Turbulence In London-Singapore Flight: Video Shows Flight Attendant Thrown To Ceiling Of Plane; 1 Dead, Several Injured

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said. "We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Visuals of emergency landing and trash strewn near Lavatory on flight | X

Bangkok, May 21: One person has died aboard a London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. The plane was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather.

The Boeing 777-300ER, with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, landed in Bangkok at 3:45 pm (0845 GMT), the airline said in a Facebook post.

Emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, about 20 km (12 miles) away from Suvarnabhumi Airport, were on site to transfer injured passengers from Flight SQ321 from Heathrow off the runway for treatment. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said. "We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 and analysed by The Associated Press showed the Singapore Airlines flight cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet. Just after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 suddenly and sharply pitched down to 31,000 feet over the span of some three minutes, the data shows.

The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending and landing in Bangkok in just under half an hour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Turbulence In London-Singapore Flight: Video Shows Flight Attendant Thrown To Ceiling Of Plane; 1...

Turbulence In London-Singapore Flight: Video Shows Flight Attendant Thrown To Ceiling Of Plane; 1...

US President Joe Biden Rejects Accusations Of Israeli Authorities Committing Genocide In Its Fight...

US President Joe Biden Rejects Accusations Of Israeli Authorities Committing Genocide In Its Fight...

Video: Tallest Ice Cream Cone In The World Is Nearly Double Your Height

Video: Tallest Ice Cream Cone In The World Is Nearly Double Your Height

President Ebrahim Raisi's Mortal Remains To Be Buried On Thursday In Mashhad: Iranian VP For...

President Ebrahim Raisi's Mortal Remains To Be Buried On Thursday In Mashhad: Iranian VP For...

Germany: 4 Critical Among 10 Injured In Lightning Strike In Dresden; Severe Thunderstorm Warning...

Germany: 4 Critical Among 10 Injured In Lightning Strike In Dresden; Severe Thunderstorm Warning...