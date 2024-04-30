'Vice-Captain Is In Full Form Before T20 WC': Netizens Troll MI Skipper Hardik Pandya After Getting Out On Golden Duck In IPL 2024 Clash vs LSG

Just few hours after being included in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was dismissed for a golden duck in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30.

After putting to bat first by LSG, Mumbai Indians suffered an early collapse in their batting line-up as the visitors lost four wickets in Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya and they were reduced to 27/4 in 5.4 overs.

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat when MI were 27/3 and many would have hoped for him to perform well after being included in the India squad as a captain for the T20 World Cup 2024. Much to the disappointment of the fans, Hardik edged the ball off LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and went straight to the hand of wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

After Hardik Pandya walked back to pavilion after getting out on a golden duck, fans slammed the Mumbai Indians for his failure to perform with the bat. Netizens questioned BCCI for picking the all-rounder in the squad and appointing him as captain while many believe that he shouldn't have been added to the squad given his recent struggles in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Vice captain is in full form before wc🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 — Isha💫🥝 (@ishaaaaa_111) April 30, 2024

I cant even understand how the f**k did this guy get picked over Rinku in the squad of 15 — Anjali Tanna (@fuzzieandsassy) April 30, 2024

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN PRESENTING OUR VICE CAPTAIN OF INDIA:-HARDIK PANDYA 0 (1) pic.twitter.com/kz0caJaSZ5 — Sports With Bros (@brosswb) April 30, 2024

My Reaction After Watching Hardik Pandya is WC of Team India in T20 World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/dd8aOQNwFI — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) April 30, 2024

Indian vice captain for t20 world cup Hardik Pandya Departs for Golden Duck 🦆#T20WorldCup2024 #HardikPandyapic.twitter.com/36tHmTbm2l — scOut Op (@ScOutoppp69) April 30, 2024