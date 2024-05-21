Janhvi Kapoor Says She Believes In Astrology: 'Checked Zodiac Compatibility Many Times'

Janhvi Kapoor |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. During a press conference, she made a shocking revelation as the actress said that she believed in astrology and has checked her zodiac compatibility many times.

Janhvi On Zodiac Compatibility

During the press conference of Mr & Mrs Mahi, the actress was questioned if she believed in astrology, considering that her character Mahima's Kundali is matched for an arranged marriage.

To which, she responded the media, "I think we all have checked our zodiac compatibility. I have done it so many times. I do believe in astrology a lot but not to the extent where I stop talking to a person just because my zodiac sign doesn't match."

Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajkummar Rao. The romantic sports drama showcases the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer and Mahima, a doctor are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on 31.

Janhvi Other Work

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Devara: Chapter 1 with star Jr NTR. She will be seen playing the role of Thangam in the film.

Speaking about the filming, she said, "I love working on a film set where people do their work with love. The passion these guys have is amazing and their storytelling is beautiful. With conviction they showcase each character, it is very different. I am very lucky to get a chance to work (in the film with Jr NTR)."