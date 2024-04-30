T20 World Cup 2024: The Men Tasked With Bringing Glory To Team India

By: Aakash Singh | April 30, 2024
Rohit Sharma will catpain the side in one more ICC event as he aims to lead India to a global title victory. Rohit will also be keen to improve his batting record in T20 World Cups
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in decent form in ongoing IPL and has done equally well in T20Is. He will open the innings with Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest player India have had in T20Is, given his record speaks for itself. He emerged as the Player of the tournament in the 2016 and 2014 World T20 and will look forward to another stellar campaign.
Suryakumar Yadav has etched his spot as India's No.4 in T20Is. The right-hander is the No.1 ranked T20I batter and has smacked multiple T20I centuries.
Rishabh Pant will finally make a comeback to international colours in the T20 World Cup. While Pant has been in decent form in IPL 2024, his T20I numbers leaves a lot to be desired.
Sanju Samson has earned his place in the T20I squad after some stellar performances in the ongoing IPL edition. With the keeper-batter not making the most of his chances thus far in T20Is, he will want to rectify that in the World Cup.
Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain of the T20I side. While Pandya is arguably critical for the balance of the side, the 30-year-old will want to work on his bowling.
Shivam Dube is all set to play in his maiden T20 World Cup edition. Dube has been dominating spin in IPL 2024 like any other batter and will be ready to showcase his skill in the World Cup.
Experienced Ravindra Jadeja is an indispensable member of the side. The Saurashtra all-rounder's experience along with his fielding skills will be an asset to the Men in Blue.
Axar Patel is yet another all-rounder in the side and is a handy addition to the side. The southpaw was also part of the squad in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as the premier spinner for India in recent times. The left-arm wrist-spinner will especially enjoy the potentially low and slow tracks of the West Indies.
Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played for India since August 2023. However, he has done well for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, being among the highest wicket-takers.
Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of the pace attack and is capable of delivering well in every condition. With Bumrah missing the 2022 T20 World Cup, he will be keen to make the most of the opportunity this time.
Mohammed Siraj will likely share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. However, Siraj's recent form is a concern as he has been inconsistent for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Arshdeep Singh is also a promising operator with the new ball, capable of swinging it both ways. He also bowls well at death and was part of the 2022 squad that reached the semi-final.
