Video: Deepak Chahar Walks Off The Field After Bowling 2 Balls During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash

Deepak Chahar | Credits: Twitter

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was hit by injury setback after Deepak Chahar walked off the field with discomfort in his leg during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

After CSK posted a total of 162/7 on the board, thanks to a valiant fifty by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (62), Deepak Chahar opened the bowling for the hosts in the second innings. Chahar began the first over of his spell with a dot ball before he was hit for a four by PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh.

When he was about to complete his third delivery, Deepak Chahar immediately stopped by the crease. He was visibly feeling discomfort through his face expression and had a chat with skipper Ruturaj while on his way back to the dressing room. Shaik Rasheed came in as a substitute fielder and Shardul Thakur bowled the remainder of the over.

Deepak Chahar was on the sidelines few matches in the ongoing IPL season due to niggle and returned to action in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, where went wicketless while conceding 26 runs in four overs. Ever since returning to action, Chahar only picked one wicket in four matches.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer has a history of getting injured, especially on his hamstring. The 31-year-old missed the entire IPL 2022 and the T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury, which he suffered during the T20I match against West Indies in 2022.

Chennai Super Kings suffer fifth defeat of the IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings suffered fifth defeat of the IPL 2024 after losing to Punjab Kings. CSK failed to defend their total as the PBKS chased down the 163-run target with 2.1 overs to spare.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh gave a good start to their Punjab Kings run-chase before he was dismissed for 13 off 10 balls at 19/1. Then, Jonny Bairstow was joined by Rilee Rossouw at the crease and the pair formed 64-run partnership for the second wicket until the latter was removed by Shivam Dube for 46 at 83/2.

Rossouw's stay at the crease ended after he was bowled out by Shardul Thakur for 43 at 113/1. After his dismissal, Sam Curran (26*) and Shashank Singh (25*) formed a crucial unbeaten 50-run stand for the fourth wicket to pull off the chase for Punjab Kings.

For Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube (1/14), Richard Gleeson (1/30) and Shardul Thakur (1/48) picked a wicket each. Deepak Chahal bowled only two balls in his first over before walking off the field due to injury.

CSK are currently at the fourth spot with 10 points after 10 matches while PBKS moved to seventh position with eight points after 10 matches on the points table.