Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In CSK vs PBKS Clash

Shivam Dube dismissed for a golden duck | Credits: Twitter

Just a day after being included in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was dismissed for a golden duck during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

After putting to bat first by Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings were off to a start in their innings. The opening pair of Ajinkya Rahana and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad formed a 64-run partnership until the former was dismissed for 29 by Harpreet Brar.

After Rahane's dismissal, Shivam walked out to bat at no.2 and joined Ruturaj at the carry-on CSK's innings. However, the all-rounder had a little stay at the crease as he was removed by Harpreet Brar for a one-ball duck at 65/2.

The dismissal caused when Shivam tried to defend good-length delivery off Harpreet but it was LBW. Dube took DRS to review his umpire's decision for LBW but the third umpire upheld on-field umpire;s decision as the ball-tracking system showed three reds.