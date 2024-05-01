 Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In CSK vs PBKS Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJust A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In CSK vs PBKS Clash

Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In CSK vs PBKS Clash

Shivam Dube is one of the few new faces in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Shivam Dube dismissed for a golden duck | Credits: Twitter

Just a day after being included in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was dismissed for a golden duck during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

After putting to bat first by Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings were off to a start in their innings. The opening pair of Ajinkya Rahana and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad formed a 64-run partnership until the former was dismissed for 29 by Harpreet Brar.

After Rahane's dismissal, Shivam walked out to bat at no.2 and joined Ruturaj at the carry-on CSK's innings. However, the all-rounder had a little stay at the crease as he was removed by Harpreet Brar for a one-ball duck at 65/2.

The dismissal caused when Shivam tried to defend good-length delivery off Harpreet but it was LBW. Dube took DRS to review his umpire's decision for LBW but the third umpire upheld on-field umpire;s decision as the ball-tracking system showed three reds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In...

Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In...

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Valiant 62 And Cameo By MS Dhoni Help Chennai Set...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Valiant 62 And Cameo By MS Dhoni Help Chennai Set...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...

'You Made Debut When We Were In Nappies': Rohit Sharma & Amit Mishra Engage In Hilarious Banter...

'You Made Debut When We Were In Nappies': Rohit Sharma & Amit Mishra Engage In Hilarious Banter...