VIDEO: Sanya Malhotra Almost Gets HIT In Face By Camera After Casting Vote In Mumbai - Here's What Happened Next

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra was one of the first celebs to step out and vote in Mumbai as the fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections was held in the city on Monday. And while she fulfilled her duty of being a responsible citizen, she narrowly escaped a major mishap as she got surrounded by the excited paparazzi.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which the paps can be seen going berserk to catch one glimpse of the actress and her inked finger. They surrounded her right in the middle of the road as she tried to cross it and get back to her car, and that is when she almost got injured by a photographer.

In the video, Sanya can be seen almost getting hit right in the face by a heavy camera that was being carried by one of the shutterbugs. A visibly shocked and scared Sanya quickly went a couple of steps back to save her face from getting hit. She was seen visibly shook post the incident and she also requested the paps to not cause inconvenience to others.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens rallied by Sanya's support and opined that the paparazzi needed to behave in public around the celebs. "These cameramen are very troublesome," a user wrote, while another stated, "And people say celebrities me attitude hai..bhai ye paps marne maarne pe utar jaate hai."

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan, which released in September 2023 and shattered all records at the box office. It emerged to be one of the highest grossing films of the country, and Sanya was seen packing some serious punches, leaving her fans impressed.

She will be reportedly next seen in Varun Dhawan and Atlee's first collaboration, Baby John. Besides, she also has Mrs up for release and a Tamil film, Thug Life.