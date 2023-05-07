Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan mobbed by fans outside Mumbai restaurant

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023

Actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on May 6

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Several pictures of them getting out of a restaurant have surfaced online

The couple was also mobbed by their fans who gathered around them to click selfies with them

The couple is also seen greeting their fans with folded hands

They were all smiles as they posed with fans

Kareena and Saif also interacted with them

While Kareena was spotted in a green top, Saif wore blue jeans and grey t-shirt

On the work front, Kareena recently began shooting for The Crew. On the other hand, Saif is gearing up for the release of Adipurush

