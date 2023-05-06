BTS: ChatGPT tells Bollywood equivalents of V, Jin, Jungkook and others

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023
We were curious to know ARMY's favourite BTS would resemble which Bollywood actor, so we asked ChatGPT. Here's what it tells -
Jin - Shah Rukh Khan as they both have a charming and charismatic personality, as well as a great sense of humour
Jimin is much like Hrithik Roshan as both have a natural grace and athleticism, as well as a striking physical appearance. They are also known for their ability to convey intense emotions through their performances
J-Hope - Ranveer Singh: Both J-Hope and Ranveer Singh are known for their high energy and infectious personalities. They are also both highly versatile performers who can excel in a variety of roles, from comedy to drama
V - Varun Dhawan: Kim Taehyung and Varun Dhawan share a charming and playful personality, as well as a natural talent for dance. They are both popular with audiences for their relatable and entertaining performances
RM - Aamir Khan: Both are known for their intelligence and thoughtfulness, as well as their versatility
Jungkook - Tiger Shroff: both have a youthful energy and charisma, as well as a natural talent for dance and action. They are both known for their dedication to fitness and their ability to perform impressive moves
Suga - Irrfan Khan: Both share a calm and understated demeanor, as well as a dedication to their craft. They are both highly respected for their talent and ability to deliver powerful performances
