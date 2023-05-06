BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Lisa: K-pop 'maknae' members with their special titles

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023
Many 'maknae' (youngest members) of popular K-pop groups have gained special nicknames owing to their looks, talent and huge popularity. Let's have a look at some of them:
BTS' Jungkook is called 'The Golden Maknae', due to his exceptional talent in various areas such as singing, dancing, and even rapping
Photos from Pinterest & Twitter
BLACKPINK's Lisa has been labelled 'The royal maknae' as the multiptalented K-pop idol has global popularity and spreads her THAI heritage all over the world
SEVENTEEN'S Dino has received the title 'vocal maknae' and 'the future of K-pop' due to his powerful and versatile singing abilities
Seohyun (Girls' Generation) gained the title ‘The Nation's Maknae’ due to her sweet and innocent image, as well as her outstanding vocal abilities
Tzuyu (TWICE) is often referred to as the 'Giant Maknae' because of her tall height compared to other members. She stands out with her stunning visuals and charismatic presence on stage
Yugyeom (GOT7) earned the nickname ‘Sexy Maknae’ for his alluring stage presence and smooth dance moves
Yeri (Red Velvet) is known as the ‘Maknae on Top’ all thanks to her confident and charismatic personality. She often takes charge and leads the group with her energetic presence
Hueningkai (TXT) is often referred to as the ‘Bunny Maknae’ because of his adorable and lively personality, resembling a cute bunny
I.N (Stray Kids) is often called the ‘Maknae on Stage’ for his captivating performances and ability to shine on stage despite being the youngest member of Stray Kids
Taemin (SHINee) also known as 'dancing machine' has been nick named 'Idol's Idol' - Why? Coz not just fans several other popular K-pop Idols have praised the moves of this dancing genius
