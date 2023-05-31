Sidharth Malhotra fulfills 'husband duties' as he carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags, gets a TREAT from wife; see pics

Actors and power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently jetted off for a vacation in Japan. They have returned to Mumbai but the Shershaah actor took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to give a glimpse of their trip.

Since their wedding in February 2023, they have been dishing out major couple goals with their social media PDA.

In one of the photos shared by Sidharth, he is seen 'fulfilling his husband duties' by carrying Kiara's shopping bags. Tagging Kiara, he wrote, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time."

In another photo, Sidharth is seen binging on a wrap, saying that it’s a quick bite before they get "bag" to back. "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraaliaadvani", he wrote and added a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Rajasthan. The couple had a grand yet intimate wedding in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Post returning to Mumbai, Sidharth and Kiara threw a lavish bash in the city for their friends from the film industry.

The couple dated for several years before finally getting married. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of their much loved film Shershaah. However, they remained tight-lipped about their affair.

Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara will reunite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic saga, shot in the majestic valley of Kashmir, will release in theatres on June 29.

She will also be seen sharing the screen with RRR star Ram Charan in Game Changer.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Disha Patani. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.