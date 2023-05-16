Ranbir Kapoor imitates Sidharth-Kiara’s VIRAL wedding moment, calls them ‘best couple’ of B-town (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans as he recently recreated the captivating wedding moment of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanu that had taken the internet by storm back then.

The Bollywood heartthrob, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony last year, expressed his admiration for the couple's nuptial celebration during a lively interview that has since sparked widespread interest on social media platforms, including Reddit.

As Kapoor engaged in the promotional frenzy prior to the Netflix release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, he took a moment to acknowledge the mesmerizing wedding footage of Sid-Kiara, which had rapidly gone viral, capturing the hearts of netizens worldwide.

Ranbir mimicks Sid-Kiara;s VIRAL wedding moment

With a sense of charm and humour, the actor playfully recreated the memorable scene where Sidharth, filled with anticipation and affection, tapped his watch as a signal for his bride's entrance into the mandap.

Mimicking the gesture during the interview, Kapoor demonstrated his lighthearted side, leaving audiences in awe of his vivacious personality.

Check out the video of Ranbir imitating the viral wedding moment here

Fans react to the video

Social media erupted with adoration for the actor's playful act, branding it as 'cute' and praising Kapoor's knack for staying in tune with the latest online trends, despite not being an active participant on social media platforms himself.

One fan couldn't help but express their amusement, stating, "It's cute how Ranbir always happens to know everything that's been trending on social media despite being there. Fake account FTW (sic)”

Another admirer chimed in, mentioning an amusing phone call made by fellow actor Aditya during the interview, adding to the overall delightful atmosphere.

Redittors discuss the mature persona of Ranbir and Sidharth

However, the warmth and acceptance demonstrated by Kapoor and Malhotra in their respective gestures did not go unnoticed by fans. Notably, Ranbir's wife, Alia, and Sidharth have a shared history as former partners.

One Reddit user highlighted the maturity displayed by the celebrities, stating, "Ranbir is sporty. Sid was also appreciating Alia for her act in Gangubai Kathiawadi during promotions. Glad to see these guys not having cold thoughts and moving on with their lives (sic)."

Ranbir Kapoor’s Professional Front

Looking ahead, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting his ardent fans. The versatile actor will grace the silver screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, ‘Animal’, alongside talented co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Anticipation builds as audiences eagerly await Kapoor's exceptional talent to once again captivate them in yet another enthralling cinematic endeavor.