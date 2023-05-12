Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani blush non-stop as paps call them ‘bhaiya bhabhi’ (WATCH)

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a private ceremony in February of this year after a whirlwind of romance. And finally, one of the moments fans were waiting for is here!

The couple's fans rejoiced when they made their relationship official on social media. Since their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara have been setting major couple goals with their adorable social media displays of affection.

After a considerable absence from the public eye, the much-loved couple was recently spotted together at the airport.

The 'bhaiya-bhabhi' effect on Sid-Kiara

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Sidharth can be seen donning white joggers paired with a matching t-shirt and a stylish denim jacket. His casual yet dapper look garnered attention from onlookers.

Meanwhile, Kiara looked stunning in a white tank top, a cropped jacket, and white joggers, completing her ensemble with her signature million-dollar smile.

As the couple posed near the airport gate, the paparazzi couldn't resist calling them 'bhaiya bhabhi' (brother-in-law and sister-in-law). Upon hearing the endearing term, Sidharth and Kiara blushed and exchanged affectionate glances, making everyone around them swoon.

Fans go AWW watching the video

The video quickly spread like wildfire on social media, causing fans to go into a frenzy. Admirers flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, expressing their adoration for the couple.

One fan wrote, “Bhaiya Bhabi Rockssss❤️” Another fan commented, "They are so cute! Made for each other. Finally spotted my babies. Oh, I missed you guys so much. You're so precious. Love you to the moon and back." Another fan simply commented, "Cutest couple of B-town."

Sidharth-Kiara professional front

Talking about their professional front, Kiara Advani is set to appear in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and has the film ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has projects like ‘Yodha’ with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, as well as his much-anticipated OTT debut in Rohit Shetty's series ‘Indian Police Force’, co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.