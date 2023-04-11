Rowdy Rathore 2: Sidharth Malhotra to REPLACE Akshay Kumar in sequel of this cop drama?

Rowdy Rathore 2 | Photo File

Sidharth Malhotra, the star of the recent blockbuster Shershaah, may be donning the uniform once again, but this time as the lead in the upcoming sequel, Rowdy Rathore 2.

The makers of the movie have been trying to develop the film for some time now and have finally managed to lock in the core idea. They are now in talks with Sidharth to play the role of a cop in the sequel.

Sources revealed THIS information

According to sources, the producers have been trying to get all the factors in place for the film, and now that they have a concrete idea, they are looking to start shooting in the next two months.

Shobina Khan is gonna produce Rowdy Rathore 2 with one of the leading Indian film studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sidharth also seems interested in the project, but is still contemplating whether he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. He will be seen next in the web series, Indian Police Force, which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

About the film

While the first instalment of Rowdy Rathore had Akshay Kumar in the lead, the second instalment will see Sidharth in the titular role. The makers are also in talks with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to helm the project.

Rowdy Rathore was a box office hit when it was released in 2012, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. With Sidharth Malhotra stepping in as the lead, the film is sure to generate a lot of buzz.

The actor has been gaining popularity among audiences for his versatility and acting skills, and this movie could be another feather in his cap.