'Oh My God!' or 'Rowdy Rathore' - which sequel will Akshay Kumar pick?

Akshay Kumar has confirmed being part of four films next year and he will also be seen starting work on the fifth film which will release in 2021. However if sources are to believed then the actor is likely to feature in one of the sequels of his previous films soon.

A source says, “ Akshay is expected to do sequel of either Rowdy Rathore or Oh My God! 2. Both of his films have done well in the past and the makers of both the films have confirmed that they are doing the second part of their films. In fact they also wish to do it with Akshay once again but the actor might have to choose either of them first because he wouldn’t be keen to feature in sequels of his previous movies back to back.”

Rowdy Rathore saw Akshay playing a double role and it was a remake of south film. On the other hand Oh My God saw him playing a role of Lord Krishna and it was an adaptation of Gujarati play.

IN 2020, Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi,Lakshmi Bomb, Prithviraj Chauhan and Bachchan Pandey. His fifth film will be Bell Bottom which will release in January 2021. There is a buzz that Bachchan Pandey might get push ahead but there is no confirmation on it.