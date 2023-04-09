Watch: Akshay Kumar TROLLED for dancing ‘shirtless’ with Mouni Roy: ‘Sab paison ka lalach hai’

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy | Photo File

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the talk of the town after a video of him dancing shirtless with Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa went viral. The video was shot during his US tour ‘The Entertainers’, where he performed with several Bollywood stars like Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, and others.

In the video, you will see him dancing to the peppy number ‘Balma’ from his 2012 film Khiladi 786.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens react to the video

While some social media users praised the actor for his fitness level at the age of 59, others were quick to criticize him. Some comments read, “He still looks like an athlete” and “Dude he is still fit at 59.” Meanwhile, a few others called him “talentless” and accused him of being greedy for money.

Check out the trolls below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier last month, Akshay’s performance with Disha and Nora had also gone viral. The trio was seen recreating the popular song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film Pushpa.

Akshay Kumar's Work Front

Talking about his professional front, Akshay’s recent film Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film was the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence.

However, the actor has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar, which is set to release during Christmas this year. He is also working on OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Read Also Akshay Kumar to launch men’s personal care products