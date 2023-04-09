Watch: Akshay Kumar TROLLED for dancing ‘shirtless’ with Mouni Roy: ‘Sab paison ka lalach hai’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the talk of the town after a video of him dancing shirtless with Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa went viral. The video was shot during his US tour ‘The Entertainers’, where he performed with several Bollywood stars like Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, and others.
In the video, you will see him dancing to the peppy number ‘Balma’ from his 2012 film Khiladi 786.
Netizens react to the video
While some social media users praised the actor for his fitness level at the age of 59, others were quick to criticize him. Some comments read, “He still looks like an athlete” and “Dude he is still fit at 59.” Meanwhile, a few others called him “talentless” and accused him of being greedy for money.
Check out the trolls below:
Earlier last month, Akshay’s performance with Disha and Nora had also gone viral. The trio was seen recreating the popular song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film Pushpa.
Akshay Kumar's Work Front
Talking about his professional front, Akshay’s recent film Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film was the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence.
However, the actor has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar, which is set to release during Christmas this year. He is also working on OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)