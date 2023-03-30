Akshay Kumar to launch men’s personal care products

Akshay Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Good Glamm Group (GGG), content-to-commerce unicorn announced on March 30 that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) to launch a range of holistic personal care and wellness products for men.

The 'Khiladi' actor is known as fitness icon, as he has been following a disciplined personal care and wellness regime for the last forty-five years spanning yoga, martial arts, fitness, a healthy diet and more.

The products are based on Kumar’s philosophies, regimes and ingredients that have worked for him over the last 30 years.

Kumar who has one of the biggest social media fan bases, has invested a significant amount in the upcoming brand and will be directly involved in both product and brand development.

These products are expected to be out in the next six months. The men’s grooming category will have products priced between Rs 150 and Rs 350 and is expected to have a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in the next year, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, informed Moneycontrol.

