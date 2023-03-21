Your ultimate summer skin care routine to stay groomed

The summer season is officially here, and it is prudent to contemplate on how to maintain optimal health and the appearance of your skin. The rise in temperature during summer can adversely impact your skin, resulting in dryness, irritation, and vulnerability to damage. Nonetheless, with some straightforward modifications to your skincare regimen, you can equip your skin to endure the summer season and sustain its healthy appearance throughout. Rahul Anand, Co-founder of Ustraa provide insights on how to modify your skincare routine for the summer season.

Protect Your Skin from the Sun

During the summer season, the intensity of the sun's deleterious UV rays is heightened, and their exposure can cause a gamut of skin ailments, ranging from sunburns to premature ageing. To shield your skin from these perils, it is imperative to use sunscreen every day, even when the sky is overcast. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 30, and apply it generously to your face and any other exposed skin. For prolonged outdoor activities, reapplication of sunscreen every two hours is recommended.

Cleanse Your Skin Properly

The summer season is characterized by increased perspiration, sebum production, and deposition of impurities on the skin. To uphold skin hygiene and forestall breakouts, it is vital to cleanse your face twice daily. Employ a mild, de-tanning facial cleanser that pacifies and revitalises the skin, without obstructing the pores or depleting its innate oils. The use of hot water should be avoided, as it can dehydrate the skin and amplify its susceptibility to irritation. Instead, rinse your face with lukewarm or ambient-temperature water.

Exfoliate Regularly

In any skincare regimen, exfoliation is an indispensable measure for preserving skin health. However, it assumes a greater degree of significance during the summer season. The augmented oil production of the skin during summer can result in the accumulation of dead skin cells on its surface, impeding the pores and triggering skin damage. Exfoliating the skin once or twice a week can alleviate this concern by eliminating dead skin cells and unclogging pores, thereby endowing the skin with a more lustrous and sleek appearance. The use of a gentle exfoliating scrub or an exfoliating cleanser infused with Glycolic Acid is recommended for optimal outcomes.

Hydrate Your Skin

Sustaining adequate hydration levels in the skin is pivotal for ensuring a robust and radiant appearance, particularly during summer, when elevated temperatures can lead to skin dryness and irritation. Employing a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that does not obstruct the pores is crucial, and it should be applied post the cleansing routine, both in the morning and evening. Components such as hyaluronic acid can be sought after as they facilitate the retention of moisture and confer a plump and well-hydrated appearance to the skin.

Use a Beard Lotion

The application of a Beard Lotion can aid in stabilising your skin and maintaining the softness, nourishment, hydration, and health of your beard hair and facial skin. It is advisable to seek a lotion containing natural constituents such as witch Alpha bisabolol, vitamin E, or almond oil that possess moisturizing properties and can hydrate the facial skin while conferring a soft and nourished appearance to the beard.

Use Roll-Ons or Cologens

Sweat and body odour are common problems during the summer months. Use Roll-Ons and Cologens to stay fresh and confident all day long. The fragrances are perfect for summer as they provide long-lasting protection against sweat and body odour and offer refreshing fragrances that keep you feeling cool and confident.

Stay Hydrated

Sufficient intake of water is crucial to maintaining healthy skin, and its significance is even more pronounced during summer when the body tends to lose fluids through perspiration. It is recommended to consume at least eight glasses of water daily, and incorporating hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and strawberries into your diet can further contribute to maintaining adequate levels of hydration.

Take Care of Your Lips

The summer months can result in dryness and chapping of the lips, emphasizing the need for additional attention. To safeguard your lips against dryness, apply a lip balm and reapply it whenever necessary during the day. It is advisable to select a lip balm containing nourishing constituents such as shea butter or coconut oil that confer softness and hydration to the lips.

Don’t ignore your hair

It is imperative to include hair care in your summer grooming regimen as exposure to the sun can lead to hair damage, rendering it dry and fragile. To shield your hair, opt for a shampoo and conditioner tailored to your hair type, and avoid excessive washing. Incorporating a leave-in conditioner or hair oil/vitalizer can help maintain hair hydration and health throughout the summer.