 DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found hanging at his Bhubaneswar residence, friend claims his girlfriend 'mentally harassed' him
The reason behind his death is unclear, however, his family members have accused his girlfriend for his death

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
DJ Azex | Instagram

DJ Akshay Kumar, popularly known as Azex, was reportedly found dead in mysterious circumstances at his Bhubaneshwar residence on March 19.

According to several media reports, a probe is underway and cops are still investigating the reason for the death.

DJ Azex found dead in his room

A report in Latestly stated that DJ Azex's family members tried to open his room's door on Saturday night as he did not respond to them. When they broke the door, they found him hanging inside.

Azex's mortal remains are kept in the Capital hospital mortuary.

article-image

The reason behind his death is unclear, however, his family members have accused his girlfriend and her friend for his death.

Friend and family members accuse his girlfriend

The late DJ's uncle Bholanath Moharana stated that 'Akshay's girlfriend is behind his death'. According to a report in Odisha TV, one of Akshay's friend also said that the girl was demanding money on regular occasions and was 'mentally harassing' him over some pictures and videos.

Akshay's family has demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

