Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan says 'black people’s battle with poverty’ connected him to rap culture

MC Stan | Photo File

Rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh, who lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy last month, is busy attending concerts at different places. The ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ star went down memory lane to recall his journey in the music industry and how he made it big in showbiz.

The Bigg Boss 16 star revealed her love for music was awake after he heard Qawali that was played at his house, after which he released his first single, ‘Wata', in the year 2018. He has never looked back and has only moved forward since then.

Here’s what MC Stan has to say

Altaf said, "I was habituated to listening to qawwalis since my early age, as my father used to play them all the time. I was clueless about the type of music being developed in foreign countries. Then I was introduced to rap culture after listening to people say English words in a jiffy. At that time, I felt linked to it, and it sounded cool."

He then spoke further, explaining how he feels connected to rap and thought of combining rap music with Hindi to increase its popularity in India.

"I somewhere felt a connection because rap was born from black people’s struggles, hardships, and battling poverty. Therefore, I decided to craft it in our own language (Hindi) so that I can depict my roots and values through my rap songs."

He has no particular inspiration behind his song

MC Stan graced the stage of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the internet sensations Dolly Singh, Bhuvan Bam, and Harsh Gujaral after Bigg Boss 16 concluded.

At the comedy show, MC Stan spilled the beans about one of his popular raps, ‘Khuja Mat', and the source of inspiration for this rap.

He revealed that there was nothing like an inspiration for the song and it was just like a bet or competition between his friend and him. The two had decided to roast each other via a rap song.