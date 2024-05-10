VIDEO: BMC Destroys Decor Of Gauahar Khan's Son's Birthday Bash In Mumbai, Heated Argument Erupts Between Officials & Organisers

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar threw a grand bash in Mumbai on Thursday as their son Zehaan turned one. However, things did not go as planned by the couple and they were left with a sour aftertaste after official's of the city's civic body, BMC, gatecrashed the birthday party and destroyed a part of the decor.

Gauahar and Zaid had organised a jungle-themed birthday party for their son at a posh hotel in Mumbai, and the entrance also had a giant forest-themed gate, welcoming the guests to the jungle of fun and joy. However, the BMC seemed to have taken objection to the erection of the gate outside the party venue, and demanded that it be removed.

In a video that has surfaced online, officials of the BMC can be seen arriving with a truck and dismantling the entire gate, where the hosts and the guests were spotted posing until a few minutes ago. As per reports, the officials initially asked the hotel staff and event organisers to remove the makeshift gate that was set up on the footpath. However, when they refused to comply, authorities took matters into their own hands and destroyed the gate, before dumping all of it in their truck and taking it away.

The officials and event organisers were also seen getting into a heated argument and later, Zaid stepped out and allowed the authorities to take the decor away to avoid any further drama on their son's birthday.

The couple is yet to issue an official statement about the entire incident.

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Zaid hosted a star-studded birthday party for their son Zehaan, and among those who marked their attendance with their kids were Mahhi Vij, Hina Khan, Debina Bonnerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy, and others.