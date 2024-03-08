Angry Gauahar Khan Scolds Paps At Shaitaan Screening: 'Learn How To Talk' (WATCH)

Actress and television personality Gauahar Khan lost her cool at paparazzi at the screening of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan. Gauahar made a stylish appearance at the star-studded event on Thursday evening (March 7). The Tandav actress opted for a red gown for the screening.

Gauahar was all smiles as she posed for paps, however, she got irked by the photographers after they said something which did not go down well with her.

In a now-viral video, the actress is seen schooling the photographers and asked them to learn how to talk. It is not clear what the paps said but Gauahar is heard saying, "Kaise baat karte ho aap log? You should learn how to talk."

The video went viral in no time and garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some slammed Gauahar for her comments, others defended her and said that paps should be respectful towards the celebrities.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, a user commented, "Good someone has said that...paps really bohot battameez ho jate hain bohot logo ke saat."

Another wrote, "Thank godd somone said it to these papz they deserve thiss."

Slamming Gauahar for her behaviour, a user wrote, "They are doing their job...Ask her to learn from Rihanna... she is low class actress and so much of attitude."

A fan commented, "I don’t know what did the pap said But they must have said something wrong, that's why @gauaharkhan got angry.. good things she gave them good."

"One more jaya bachan," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen enjoying most of her time with her little one, Zehaan. Gauahar got married to Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their firstborn, a son, whom they named Zehaan. The actress is quite active on social media and she shared pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained.

On the work front, Gauahar hosted the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Rithvik Dhanjani.