'Inhumane & Cruel': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Netizens For Sharing Video Of Her Tripping On Red Carpet

Actress Gauahar Khan came heavily down on certain users and media portals on social media after a video of her was widely shared online recently in which she could be seen tripping on the red carpet at an event in the city. The actress slammed the portals for cashing in on her moment of weakness.

It all began after Gauahar attended an awards event in the city and she lost her balance and tripped after hitting her foot to an object. Within no time, the video was splashed all over the internet, and an Instagram page shared it with the caption, "Oh no moment".

This did not go down well with Gauahar and she then slammed the netizens for making money out of celebrities' "weak moments".

"U guys r all about hitting people at the most vulnerable moments. Anything to grab eyeballs. Shame on such reporting. We give ur photographers a helping hand when they trip, n all u do is cash in whatever moments u get to showcase our weak moments. Out of the whole red carpet appearance that's all u can post ???? So what u expect us to be robotic n not human ???? Coz god knows what u will post ????? U guys r only waiting for mishaps or wardrobe malfunctionins on the red carpet, why don't u admit that ?? Calling u out on ur bullshit. All of u," she commented under the video.

Under another similar post, she wrote, "Seriously ????? U post only people's weakest moments, to grab as many eye balls as. U did this last time I didn't say anything, n again ????? Out of the whole appearance that's all u can post ???? It's a shame how u use only the footage when someone is in a vulnerable state. I'm calling u out on this trend that u have started. It's not cool. we give your photographers a hand when they trip or fall n u use our footage of our weakest moments. I'm calling u out on this pattern. It's inhumane n cruel. I hope u get great success in it. Good luck”.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen enjoying most of her time with her little one, Zehaan. Gauahar got married to Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and on May 10, 2023, they welcomed their firstborn, a son, whom they named Zehaan.