Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their son Zehaan - what does it mean?

New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Saturday (June 10) shared adorable pictures with their newborn son and revealed his name.

As the baby boy turned one-month-old, Gauahar and Zaid took to their official Instagram accounts and revealed that they have named him Zehaan.

In the pictures, the couple is seen twinning in black and adorably looking at Zehaan. However, the baby's face is not visible.

"Our ZEHAAN ♥️ Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love," they captioned the post.

According to a website, Zehaan means 'Brightness and Whiteness'.

Gauahar and Zaid were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. On May 13, Gauahar and Zaid were spotted for the first time with their newborn baby as the actress got discharged from Lilavati Hospital after delivery.

The ecstatic parents took to their Instagram handles to share a heartwarming and adorable note to announce the birth of their baby boy.

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar had revealed that she first met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown, post which, Zaid had slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message.

Zaid is the son of veteran singer-music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.

After dating each other for a while, Gauahar and Zaid had gotten married in the presence of their friends and family members in December 2020.