Akash And Shloka Ambani's Daughter Named Veda - What Does It Mean?

Akash Ambani Baby Girl Name

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have finally revealed the name of their beloved granddaughters. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter has been named Veda Akash Ambani. The proud Ambani family shared this delightful news along with a heartfelt message.

Veda Akash Ambani, the youngest member of the Ambani clan, joins her older brother, Prithvi Akash Ambani, who was born in December 2020. With the arrival of their second child, Akash and Shloka are overjoyed to embrace the bliss of parenthood once again.

HERE’S WHAT IT MEANS

The name "Veda" holds profound meaning and reflects the family's cultural and spiritual values. Derived from Sanskrit, Veda signifies "knowledge" or "wisdom." It is a name deeply rooted in Hinduism and resonates with followers of the religion.

The Vedas are ancient sacred texts in Indian scriptures, believed to have been divinely composed by enlightened scholars. Hindus consider them to be the earliest works of Sanskrit literature, guiding humanity with profound insights and divine teachings.

SHLOKA MEHTA- AKASH AMBANI WEDDING

The wedding of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani was a grand affair, capturing the attention of the nation.

The couple exchanged vows on March 9, 2019, in a splendid ceremony held in Mumbai. Since then, their bond has grown stronger, and they have embarked on an incredible journey as a loving couple.