 Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta blessed with baby girl: Reports
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta blessed with baby girl: Reports

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta blessed with baby girl: Reports

Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. They were blessed with their first child in December 2020

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Businessman Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday (May 31). A few days back, the couple was spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings with Mukesh Ambani.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla posted a picture of Akash and Shloka to share the good news.

Reports of Shloka's pregnancy had surfaced in January 2023 when the couple hosted a grand birthday bash for their son Prithvi Ambani.

As the videos from the birthday bash went viral, several users had pointed out that Shloka seems to be pregnant again.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, the owner of one of India’s leading diamond companies. Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. They were blessed with their first child, a son, in December 2020.

article-image

