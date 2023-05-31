Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted outside Mumbai hospital as Akash-Shloka welcome baby

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Businessman Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on May 31

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Soon after the news surfaced, Akash's brother Anant Ambani was spotted outside Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai

He was accompanied by his fiancé Radhika Merchant

The newly-engaged couple looked quite happy

They were all smiles, however, Anant and Radhika did not pose for paparazzi

While Anant was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, Radhika wore a white outfit

Anant got engaged to Radhika, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a festive ceremony at Antilia on January 19

The couple had a 'roka' ceremony in December 2022 in Rajasthan

