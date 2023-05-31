Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted outside Mumbai hospital as Akash-Shloka welcome baby

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Businessman Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on May 31
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Soon after the news surfaced, Akash's brother Anant Ambani was spotted outside Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai
He was accompanied by his fiancé Radhika Merchant
The newly-engaged couple looked quite happy
They were all smiles, however, Anant and Radhika did not pose for paparazzi
While Anant was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, Radhika wore a white outfit
Anant got engaged to Radhika, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a festive ceremony at Antilia on January 19
The couple had a 'roka' ceremony in December 2022 in Rajasthan
Thanks For Reading!