FIRST GLIMPSE! Nita Ambani holds Akash-Shloka’s baby girl as they head home

Nita Ambani holds Akash-Shloka's baby girl as they head home

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani welcomed their second child on Wednesday, a baby girl. On Saturday, the entire Ambani clan was seen leaving the HN Reliance Hospital with the little one as they headed home.

A grand convoy was seen as members of the family accompanied the . These included Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani, who held the baby. They were followed by Isha Ambani Piramal and her husband Anand Piramal. Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant were also in attendance.

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, the owner of one of India’s leading diamond companies. Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. They were blessed with their first child, a son named Prithvi, in December 2020.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Anant is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.