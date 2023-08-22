Gauahar Khan Birthday: Mushy Photos Of The Actress With Husband Zaid

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan turned 40 on August 23. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her mushy pictures with husband Zaid Darbar
Celebrity couple Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the presence of their friends and family members
Zaid Darbar is a dancer, choreographer, and the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar
Their love story gained attention on social media after they opened up about their relationship back then
Gauahar and Zaid often flaunt their affection for each other through videos and photos on social media
The couple was blessed with a baby boy on May 10. They named him Zehaan
Gauahar had revealed in one of her interviews that she first met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown
Zaid then slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message and they later fell in love with each other