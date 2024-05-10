 VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage, Kiss & Renew Wedding Vows
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage, Kiss & Renew Wedding Vows

VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage, Kiss & Renew Wedding Vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in 2018 in a low key ceremony

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
article-image

In a heartwarming announcement, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber revealed that he and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child.

The power couple got married in 2018 in a low key ceremony.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (local time), Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white-lace dress with a visible baby bump.

In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

A similar post was also shared by Hailey Bieber on her Instagram account as well.

Read Also
Hailey Bieber REACTS To Justin Bieber's Viral Crying Photos
article-image

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July.

"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends.

Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: BMC Destroys Decor Of Gauahar Khan's Son's Birthday Bash In Mumbai, Heated Argument Erupts...

VIDEO: BMC Destroys Decor Of Gauahar Khan's Son's Birthday Bash In Mumbai, Heated Argument Erupts...

VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage, Kiss & Renew Wedding...

VIDEO: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Announce Pregnancy 6 Years After Marriage, Kiss & Renew Wedding...

EXCLUSIVE: Theatre Director Randhir Ranjan Roy To Remake Padosan & Pakeezah On Stage, Faces...

EXCLUSIVE: Theatre Director Randhir Ranjan Roy To Remake Padosan & Pakeezah On Stage, Faces...

Laila Khan Murder: Step-Father Convicted For Killing Actress, 5 Others In 14-Year-Old Case

Laila Khan Murder: Step-Father Convicted For Killing Actress, 5 Others In 14-Year-Old Case

Undekhi Season 3 Review: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya's Series Excels With Astute Writing &...

Undekhi Season 3 Review: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya's Series Excels With Astute Writing &...