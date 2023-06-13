 Abhishek Bachchan Grooves To Kajra Re With Nora Fatehi; Video Goes Viral
Reportedly, both the actors will be next seen in director Remo D'souza's next dance project

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

The iconic dancer number 'Kajra Re' featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan from the film 'Bunty aur Babli' still got that vibe to make you hit the dance floor even after almost 18 years of its release. Recently, a new video surfaced on social media in which Abhishek could be seen grooving to the song with actress Nora Fatehi.

Taking to Instagram, Nora re-shared a reel video on her stories which she captioned, "It's a wrap." In the video, Abhishek and Nora can be seen twinning in black outfits and doing the 'Kajra Re' hook-step along with their team members.

Reportedly, both the actors will be next seen in director Remo D'souza's next dance project.

The 'ABCD' director recently announced the wrap of his project. He took to Instagram and shared a picture which he captioned, "It's a #wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya" The 'Dhoom' actor dropped a hugging face emoticon in the comment section.

It seems like the viral video is from the project's wrap-up party.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be next seen headlining the sequel to 'The Big Bull'.

Nora, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express' in her kitty in which she will be seen opposite actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

article-image

