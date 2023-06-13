Nora Fatehi Steps Out With ₹3.13 Lakh Micro Bag In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Actress Nora Fatehi sent the temperature in Mumbai soaring as she stepped out in Mumbai on Monday night
The diva looked smoking hot in a satin black maxi dress
The cowl neck dress fit her to perfection and Nora casually flaunted her svelte figure in it
She also showed off her bare back in the backless gown
However, it was her tiny pink bag which stole the show
With a little digging, we found out that the tiny pink bag is worth a bomb
The micro bag by Dior is priced at a whopping Rs 3.13 lakh
This is not the first time Nora has stepped out with an uber-luxurious bag. She is known for her exquisite bag collection
On the work front, she will be seen essaying the role of the iconic actress Helen in her next film
