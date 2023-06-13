Nora Fatehi Steps Out With ₹3.13 Lakh Micro Bag In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Actress Nora Fatehi sent the temperature in Mumbai soaring as she stepped out in Mumbai on Monday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The diva looked smoking hot in a satin black maxi dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The cowl neck dress fit her to perfection and Nora casually flaunted her svelte figure in it

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She also showed off her bare back in the backless gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

However, it was her tiny pink bag which stole the show

Photo by Varinder Chawla

With a little digging, we found out that the tiny pink bag is worth a bomb

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The micro bag by Dior is priced at a whopping Rs 3.13 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

This is not the first time Nora has stepped out with an uber-luxurious bag. She is known for her exquisite bag collection

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the work front, she will be seen essaying the role of the iconic actress Helen in her next film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

