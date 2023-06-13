Vicky, Sara, Kriti & Others Attend Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's latest release, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is a hit at the box office and it has now collected over Rs 50 crore

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The cast and makers threw a grand success party on Monday night to celebrate the milestone

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Sara were all smiles and their usual goofy selves as they welcomed their friends

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon was among the first ones to turn up in a gorgeous blue dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dinesh Vijan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun Sharma

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sham Kaushal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ashim Gulati

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakesh Bedi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Banerjee

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Sonnalli Seygall Radiates Joy As She Dances With Husband Ashesh In Latest Photos From Her Mehendi...
Find out More