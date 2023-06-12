Sonnalli Seygall Radiates Joy As She Dances With Husband Ashesh In Latest Photos From Her Mehendi Ceremony: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall recently photos from her mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, where she married hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7.
Sonnalli chose to keep her look simpler in a yellow kurta and wide red palazzo pants for the mehendi ceremony, accessorizing with a huge mangtika and sheeshphool. Ashesh, on the other hand, wore a red kurta with white pyjamas.
While she was seen sitting for Mehendi to be applied on her hand. We also noticed her smiling and dancing with Ashesh and loved ones at her house. See it next!
In one picture she is seen being lifted on the shoulders.
In another photo, we could see her sharing a smile with hubby Ashesh Sajnani.
Ashesh was also enjoying the ceremony and was spotted whistling as Sonnalli danced.
She decided to go for a small and intimate wedding, keeping the pre-wedding festivities private as well.
The couple got married in a Gurdwara in presence of their close friends and family.
They later hosted a wedding reception attended by celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more.
Sonnalli expressed her happiness about having a simple wedding with close family and friends, honoring the wishes of their mothers. They are excited to embark on this new phase of their lives together.
Thanks For Reading!