 VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Arrive In Separate Cars For Aaradhya's School Annual Function Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours
The rumours state that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are splitting up.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
There has been a constant buzz doing the rounds on the internet that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage is in trouble and the duo are heading for a separation.

Amid the ongoing news, the couple arrived at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function; however, they arrived in separate cars, which has added fuel to the rumours.

Check it out:

The video also shows Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai can be seen.

For the annual function, Aishwarya donned a black and golden salwar suit, Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a navy blue co-ord set.

Earlier, according to a report in Times Now, Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan home in Mumbai. "It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now, matters have come to a head,” added the source.

The report states that Aishwarya divides her time between her mother’s house and the Bachchan residence, where she stays in a separately from her in-laws with her husband.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, according to Hindu rituals. The duo's wedding took place at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.

