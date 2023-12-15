Has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Left The Bachchan Residence? Reports Fuel Rift Rumours Further

Even as fans and media continue speculating and fanning theories around rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage falling apart, new developments now suggest that the Ponniyin Selvan actress and former Miss. World has reportedly moved out of the Bachchan residence.

It seems the actress has relocated to a residence separate from her in-laws, allowing her to focus on caring for her elderly mother. Meanwhile, her husband Abhishek is grappling in between being a dutiful son to his parents and a present husband and father to his wife and young daughter, Aaradhya. This update only seems to be adding more fuel to the already spanning debate over the familiar war that seems to be brewing amongst the Bachchans

WHAT STARTED THE RUMOURS?

It all began during a Kabbadi match, where Aishwarya seemed visibily irritated with her husband, who owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers team. Subsequently, at the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya and her niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, walked the ramp for the same beauty brand. However, Navya did not tag her aunt or acknowledge her presence in her Instagram post; instead, she shared a photo with her mother, Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Later, Aishwarya was conspicuously absent from the annual Diwali party at the Bachchan residence, opting to fly out of town. The atmosphere within the Bachchan family also appeared distant and cold as Aishwarya celebrated her 50th birthday in November, with Abhishek receiving criticism from fans for a seemingly bland birthday wish.

Although the entire Bachchan family was present at the screening of Agastya Nanda's debut film for Netflix, titled The Archies, the noticeable physical distance observed during the photo sessions before the screening hinted at underlying tensions within the family. While the interpersonal issues are a matter of great concern for fans and well-wishers, one can only hope that there is no truth to what meets the eye, and that the rumored discord can be put to rest.