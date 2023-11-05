'She Never B*tches About Anyone': Richa Chadha Shuts Down 'JEALOUS' Trolls Criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of Fukrey 3, which was released in September 2023. It also starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead reprising the original roles from the Fukrey franchise.

The actress, who is known for her outspoken nature, recently reacted to netizens trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her Paris Fashion Week look. Talking to Jist, Richa said that people are jealous of Aishwarya.

Check it out:

Richa added, "She never bitches about anyone, never says anything bad. I like her. She’s very innocent, has a South Indian mentality and eats simple curd rice with papad."

Further, Richa praised Aishwarya and said that she is the most beautiful woman in India's history so far. "I feel she is disciplined and very graceful," she added.

When questioned about how to deal with trolls, Richa asked, "Why do you need to deal with them?" Further, the Masaan actress said that one should not be bothered by them as they are 'typically jobless.'

Richa and Aishwarya have worked together in Sarbjit, which was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi which features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

