 After Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadha To Receive Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres Award From French Government
Richa Chadha was last seen in Fukrey 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
After Shah Rukh Khan & Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadha To Receive Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres Award From French Government | Photo Via Instagram

Richa Chadha to be conferred with the prestigious Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres, one of the highest orders given by the French government.

Personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Guneet Monga have also been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the cinematic landscape.

Reacting to the honour, Richa said that it is an 'overwhelming and humbling moment' for her for me to be recognised by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India with the prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres' award

"To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies," she added.

The actress said that her journey has been 'nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons'.

She added that receiving the honour is not just a personal achievement for her but also a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in her vision, from her family and friends to her mentors and collaborators. 

Reacting to this, Richa's husband, actor Ali Fazal, took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Yassssssssss !!!! May you rise higher and higher my love."

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3 alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

