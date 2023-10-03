Richa Chadha Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai After Fukrey 3's Success

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Richa Chadha is basking in the success of her recently released film, Fukrey 3.
Richa Chadha visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seek blessings.
As Fukrey 3 crossed the 50-crore mark at the box office, Richa Chadha visited Siddhivinayak Temple to express gratitude.
For the spiritual outing, Richa Chadha donned a ethnic attire.
Richa Chadha visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with her team in Mumbai.
Talking about Fukrey 3's success, Richa said, "Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey."
Richa Chadha was also seen posing for a selfie with a fan.
