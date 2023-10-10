Richa Chadha Recalls Working With An 'Insecure Actress': 'She Tried To Change The Script, Block My Light'

Actress Richa Chadha, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Fukrey 3, recently said she worked with an insecure actress who tried to change their film's script. Without naming the actress or the film in which they were working together, Richa also stated that she has 'blacklisted' that person.

In an interview with India Today, Richa said, "I have worked with a very insecure actress recently; she tried to change the script and block out my light. It became obvious to everyone. So, I did ask the DOP to step in and intervene to not block my light because that’s very obvious, and very tacky and very 90s. For me, that person is blacklisted."

The actress further said she don't want to work with someone like this person even as a producer. For those unversed, Richa co-runs a production house along with her actor husband Ali Fazal.

"I don’t want to hire such people. I come from theatre background where we work as a team. Filmmaking is the same. For me, that democracy is important between actors and technicians. I don’t like shouting, screaming, abusing on sets because it just ruins the mood and draws you out of your creative process," Richa added during the interview.

Fukrey 3 has emerged as a box office hit as it earned Rs 100 crore globally. Produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Richa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh among others.