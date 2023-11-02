WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Emotional As Daughter Aaradhya Dedicates Speech To Her On 50th Birthday

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 50 on Wednesday and she received the best birthday gift from none other than her dearest daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 12-year-old surprised her mother with a heartwarming speech on the occasion of her birthday and the actress was seen getting all emotional.

As Aishwarya turned 50, she made sure to spend her day by spreading love and joy. She celebrated her birthday with cancer patients in the city and she was accompanied by her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, among others.

At the event, Aaradhya was seen delivering a special speech for her mother and lauding her for the work that she does to help others.

Aaradhya's special speech for Aishwarya

Several videos of the teenager have now gone viral on the internet and in those, she can be heard saying, "Well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. You're celebrating with a meaningful purpose."

She went on to say, "It's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us, helping people. I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible."

Aishwarya was seen moved by Aaradhya's speech and she gave her daughter a tight hug as the audience cheered for her.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan became parents to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, and since then, she has been the apple of her mother's eyes.

Aishwarya talks about mother's cancer

During the same event, Aishwarya revealed that her mother Brindya was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

"But she has come out of it, with the support of so many incredible doctors and a lot of love and blessings from everyone," she added.

It is to be noted that Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai had succumbed to cancer in 2017.