Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Crops Out Mother-In-Law Jaya In Birthday Post For Amitabh |

As megastar, Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for him. She wrote in the caption, “Always God Blesssss.” However, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the former Miss World had cropped out her mother-in-law and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan from the frame, originally shared by niece Navya Naveli Nanda.

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa On 81st Birthday

One user commented, “I'm big fan of u Ash.. But y u don't update on bday of Jaya bachchan.” “The wishes seem so plastic. wonder how celebrities with all the privacy in the world have friction in families,” added another.

Navya Naveli Nanda, too, took to her Instagram stories to wish Amitabh Bachchan by sharing a group photograph of their family. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana." Amitabh's daughter and Navya's mother Shweta also shared the same picture and wrote, "May you always be surrounded by love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. On his birthday, the makers unveiled the first official portrait of the actor. Both intense and intriguing, Amitabh Bachchan's first look created quite a stir on the internet, particularly as this is perhaps the most different he has ever looked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Being touted as one of the biggest and most awaited releases of 2024, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has got cinephiles highly excited ever since it was first announced. The film had its teaser first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, with the mega-budget flick garnering immense appreciation worldwide.

Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama 'Section 84'.

The screen legend will also reunite with South stalwart Rajinikanth, after 32 years, in 'Thalaivar 170'. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been locked in for the film's cast. Rajinikanth, according to reports, will play a retired police officer in the film.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)