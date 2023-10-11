Shah Rukh Khan Pens Sweet Note To Wish Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday: 'Being Around You Has Been A Blessing'

File photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note to wish megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday on Wednesday (October 11). Taking to his official X account, Shah Rukh shared a picture from their latest project, an advertisement.

In the photo, Big B and Shah Rukh are seen running together, wearing black coats. In the caption, the Jawan actor was all praises for Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing."

He added, "Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u."

Two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh, recently collaborated after 17 long years for an ad film. The superstars had last shared the screen in the 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and the two have given Bollywood some of its most iconic films together.

They have starred in several hits, including the iconic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Mohabbatein', 'Bhootnath', 'Veer Zaara', and 'Paheli'.

A couple of months back, Shah Rukh opened up about working with Big B during his #AskSRK session on X. "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!" SRK posted.

Meanwhile, several other actors like Vicky Kaushal, Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and others took to their respective social media accounts to wish the megastar.

Shah Rukh Big B's upcoming films

On the work front, SRK is currently enjoying the massive success of 'Jawan', which marked his first collaboration with director Atlee. He has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', and a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Big B will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

