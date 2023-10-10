Inside Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 Crore Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa: From Gym To Recording Studio

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday (October 11), take a look at some inside photos of his lavish two-storied bungalow in Mumbai's prime location, Juhu
Jalsa has been Bachchans' family home for over two decades. It was reportedly gifted to Big B by Ramesh Sippy as his remuneration fee for Satte Pe Satta. Now, the cost of the bungalow is between Rs 100 crore to 120 crore
The living area of Jalsa has a royal look to it. It is the perfect blend of traditional and modern architecture
Several walls are decorated with family pictures from different stages of life perfectly capturing memories
Various paintings of renowned artists and other artwork can be seen inside their house
The inside pictures of Jalsa prove that every member in the Bachchan family is an art lover
Big B often discusses scripts and participates in readings in his office area at Jalsa. His office has wooden flooring and a leather chest
The study room in Jalsa has a tall custom-designed table, where one can stand and work. The room is also filled with books
One of the rooms also has a wall full of different pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek
Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan also has a recording studio inside Jalsa. It is classy and comfortable
The in-house studio has intricately designed wallpaper, ceiling lights, a comfortable couch and the world- class recording equipment
The family room has green walls and a comfortable couch. There are numerous family portraits with quirky art in the room
Jalsa has a well-equipped gym for all kinds of physical training
Jalsa also has a well-manicured, lush green garden. In fact, the actor himself has planted various trees in this garden
It is said that the idols kept in the temple at Jalsa have been decorated with ornate jewels, flowers and garlands
The garden area is quite spacious where the Bachchans spend a lot of time together
Big B makes it a point to meet and greet his fans outside Jalsa every Sunday