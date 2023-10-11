Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Makers Of Kalki 2898 AD Share Actor's Intriguing Poster

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday on Wednesday (October 11). On the special day, the makers of his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, shared the actor's fresh poster from the film.

In the poster, Big B looks every bit intense and intriguing. His look has created quite a stir on the internet already. While fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s versatility, it’s his never-seen-before look that has left cine lovers wanting for more.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir."

Soon after the photo was shared, netizens flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the megastar. Fans also lauded his look. A user commented, "Great look Bachchan Sir."

Another commented, "Looks so good, HBD Amit Sir."

"With that mark on his forehead, we can confirm that he is #Ashwatthama," read another comment.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It is being directed by Nag Ashwin and it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects in present time.

Recent reports also claimed that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a cameo, but the actor has remained tightlipped about the same.

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was released a few days ago, and it hinted at a post-apocalypse survival narrative. The film is slated to hit the cinemas in 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the shoot of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He will next be seen in courtroom drama Section 84, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The actor also has a special role in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath - Part 1. A few days back, the makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 welcomed Big B on board. The megastar will reunite with Rajinikanth on screen after a long gap of 32 years.