Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa On 81st Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan, who has starred in more than 200 films, celebrates his 81st birthday today.
The actor stepped outside his bunglow Jalsa in Mumbai to greet his fans.
Amitabh Bachchan folded his hands as he thanked them for all the birthday wishes.
Amitabh Bachchan was seen greeting with his fans, who were present outside Jalsa.
Amitabh Bachchan was dressed in a yellow kurta on his special day.
Amitabh Bachchan smiled and nodded at his fans outside Jalsa.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD and Thalaivar 170.